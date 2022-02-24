Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.66

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.66 and last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 11126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,475 shares of company stock worth $54,153,378 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,113,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,398 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,989 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,946,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

