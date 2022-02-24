Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 122 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,469.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,442.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2,374.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 269.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,776.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

