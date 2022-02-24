Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 118,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

