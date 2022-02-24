Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,477 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 284,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 273,187 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 862.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 175,107 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 886,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 158,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,833 shares during the last quarter.

BSJM stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

