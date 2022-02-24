Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39.

