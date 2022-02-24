Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,002 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 671,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.16. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

