Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 2.99% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $18,538,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $1,039,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAY opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

