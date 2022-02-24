Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,121,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $906,409,000 after acquiring an additional 32,739 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $297,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $244.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.16. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

