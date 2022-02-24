Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $167.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.76 and its 200-day moving average is $175.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

