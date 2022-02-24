Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.76 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

