Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,071. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

