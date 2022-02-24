Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,721.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $119.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.38. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $117.41 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

