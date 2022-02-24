Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW opened at $78.61 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

