Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 916.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,964 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after buying an additional 3,182,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,478,000 after buying an additional 1,672,222 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $54.27 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

