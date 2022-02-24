Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,538,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 467,927 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

