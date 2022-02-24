Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 12,011 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25.

