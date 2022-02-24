Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 34,176 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 57.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 185.9% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

