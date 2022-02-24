Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 5,438 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $97.67 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

