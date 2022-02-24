Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 759.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,179,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.32. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $104.57 and a 12 month high of $136.82.

