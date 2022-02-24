Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

