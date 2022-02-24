Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,234 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

