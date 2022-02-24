Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,788 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $192.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.03. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

