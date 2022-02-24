Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Enbridge by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

