Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. The company has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 978.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

