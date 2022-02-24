Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,379 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Deere & Company stock opened at $337.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

