Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSE TSM opened at $115.90 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

