Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 309,776 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 490,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,821,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,241,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,113,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $125.15 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $124.59 and a one year high of $132.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

