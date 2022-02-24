Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,258 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $94.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.90. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

