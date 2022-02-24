Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2,587.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 249,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,829,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,822,000 after acquiring an additional 536,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

