Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $87.31 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

