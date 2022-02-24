Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $133.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average is $160.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

