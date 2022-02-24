Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.43% of Global X MLP ETF worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 225.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after buying an additional 1,531,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,668,000 after buying an additional 270,877 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,818,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 644.2% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 123,633 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,227,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,982 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

