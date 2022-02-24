Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.00. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

