Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $103.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

