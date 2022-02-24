Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.96. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $171.78.

