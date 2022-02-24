Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

SPGI opened at $373.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.37 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.01. The company has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

