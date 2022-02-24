Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 202,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of ChargePoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.