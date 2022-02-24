Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 432,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.56% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 555.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 277,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 247,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,308. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

