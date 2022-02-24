Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 22,404 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 271,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 106,591 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 94,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 194,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

