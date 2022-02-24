Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 47,851 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,851 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after buying an additional 3,572,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,574,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 974,201 shares during the period.

IHI stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29.

