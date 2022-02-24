Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,189,000 after purchasing an additional 325,534 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.26 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.

