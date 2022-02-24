Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.59% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.