Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Aflac were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 101.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Aflac by 7.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

