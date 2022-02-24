Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,243 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 425,869 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,676,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $7,433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $12,191,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $122.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

