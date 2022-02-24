Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 311 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Shopify were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 39,438.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 142,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,156.68.

Shares of SHOP opened at $626.61 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $624.27 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,047.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,331.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

