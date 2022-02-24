Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,693 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

