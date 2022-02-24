CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $98.80

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €98.80 ($112.27) and last traded at €97.70 ($111.02), with a volume of 14507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €98.80 ($112.27).

A number of research analysts have commented on CWC shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $707.51 million and a PE ratio of 16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €120.36.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

