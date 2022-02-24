CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,147,000 after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,049,000 after acquiring an additional 34,617 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,810. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $77.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

