CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.80

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.80 and last traded at $78.87, with a volume of 31886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,348 shares of company stock worth $5,283,810. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after acquiring an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after buying an additional 387,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after buying an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.