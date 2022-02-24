Chain Guardians (CGG) Hits Market Cap of $48.38 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00034954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00108158 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.